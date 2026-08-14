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Rajasthan Horror: Woman killed, body dumped near wild animal's den, accused held in Bihar after 7,000-Km chase

Woman Muskan murdered in Rajasthan’s Rampura hills, body dumped near wild animal den. Accused Shahbaz Khan arrested in Bihar after 7,000-km chase across 6 states.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

Rajasthan Horror: Woman killed, body dumped near wild animal's den, accused held in Bihar after 7,000-Km chase
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A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed and her decomposed body dumped near a wild animal den in Rajasthan’s Rampura hills to destroy evidence. Police arrested one accused after a 7,000-km chase that stretched from Rajasthan to Bihar. The victim was identified as Muskan after her body was found in June.

Body discovered near animal den in Bhiwadi

Police said the murder happened in the Rampura hills close to Bhiwadi on the evening of June 22, 2026. Mohammad Sagar Ali, also known as Shahbaz Khan, and another man are suspected of killing Muskan and disposing of her body close to the den of a wild animal. On June 19, Muskan's family lost communication with her. Her cell phone was still off. Shahbaz allegedly refused to give any information when the family searched for her in Jaggu Colony, Santhalka. At about the same time, authorities notified the family that the body of an unnamed woman had been recovered. After being transported to a government hospital, the body was later identified as belonging to Muskan.

7,000-km chase across 6 states

Bhiwadi SP Brijesh Upadhyay, ASP Shreeman Lal Meena, and CO Kailash Chaudhary led a special police squad. The investigation was headed by SHO Sachin Sharma.200–250 CCTV footage from the crime site and locations connected to the suspects were reviewed by the officers. Call and location data were analysed by the cyber cell. In almost 40 districts in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, investigators found about 325 potential spots. Shahbaz allegedly kept moving as the police approached. In the Saharsa area of Bihar, police teams tracked him down and took him into custody. Shahbaz was staying in Santhalka and hails from Harewa, Saharsa.

Also read: IAF’s Big Fleet Expansion: 60 transport aircraft worth Rs 1 lakh crore planned; Know in details

Police version of motive and killing

During police questioning, Shahbaz revealed that the motive for Muskan's murder stemmed from her familial disputes, particularly accusations against a family friend. Muskan, who later married her maternal uncle, intended to expose those she felt were responsible for her troubles. Allegedly, Shahbaz and another accomplice deceived her into going to the hills, where she was killed with a stone and her body was disposed of near a wild animal den. Shahbaz is currently in police custody as investigations continue regarding the second accused.

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