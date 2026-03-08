FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026

US-Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon death toll nears 400 | Top points

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts

Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her egg-freezing journey on Women's Day, says women are 'badasses': 'Female body is extraordinary'

Iran deadly attack on US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war: Report

Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women on Women's Day 2026: 'Men need to be raised correctly'

Rohit Sharma warns Jasprit Bumrah of Finn Allen threat ahead of T20 World Cup Final

Explained: What is mixed soil pitch and why T20 World Cup final has a different surface than 2023 ODI final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, probe on

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Mod

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM

HomeIndia

INDIA

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway

In Rajasthan’s Jalore, a man allegedly cut off his mother-in-law’s nose following a prolonged family dispute. The victim, Kaili Devi, is undergoing treatment in Mehsana, Gujarat, while police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding accused.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 07:41 PM IST

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Jalore, a man allegedly severed his mother-in-law’s nose with scissors on Saturday following a prolonged family dispute. The accused reportedly fled the scene with the severed part, police said.

According to authorities, the attack occurred around 5 PM in the Sarwana police station area. The victim’s husband, Babulal Khichad, lodged a complaint claiming that his son-in-law assaulted his wife while she was en route to the police station to file a report against him.

Background of the Family Dispute

The accused, Sohanlal, son of Bhanwarlal Kadwasra from Bhimghuda village, had been married to Sarita, daughter of Babulal Khichad from Doongri village, for approximately six years under the traditional ‘Aata-Sata’ marriage system.

Despite the marriage, the couple had been experiencing marital problems for nearly a year, leading Sarita to live separately from her husband. Several community-level panchayat meetings were held to resolve the issue, but no solution was reached, heightening tensions within the family.

Victim’s Account and Medical Treatment

The injured woman, Kaili Devi (52), is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Mehsana. She revealed that family tensions had escalated over the past several days. A heated argument broke out at her home around 2 PM on Saturday, prompting her to visit Sarwana police station to file a complaint against her son-in-law.

Initially, Kaili Devi was admitted to the government hospital in Sanchore, but due to the severity of her injuries, she was later shifted to a better-equipped facility in Mehsana for advanced medical care.

Police Investigation and Accused’s Motive

Sarwana circle inspector Mohanlal Kumawat stated that the accused allegedly blamed his mother-in-law for the ongoing marital conflict. He reportedly held her responsible for instigating his wife against him, which triggered the violent attack.

Authorities have registered a case against Sohanlal and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the absconding suspect. Police continue to investigate the incident, seeking to understand the full circumstances leading up to the assault.

This case has raised alarm over domestic disputes escalating into extreme violence and highlights the challenges of resolving long-standing family conflicts at both household and community levels in rural areas.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup
US-Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon death toll nears 400 | Top points
Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon toll nears 400
Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway
Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, probe on
Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts
Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Mod
Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report
Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement