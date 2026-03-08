Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway

In Rajasthan’s Jalore, a man allegedly cut off his mother-in-law’s nose following a prolonged family dispute. The victim, Kaili Devi, is undergoing treatment in Mehsana, Gujarat, while police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding accused.

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Jalore, a man allegedly severed his mother-in-law’s nose with scissors on Saturday following a prolonged family dispute. The accused reportedly fled the scene with the severed part, police said.

According to authorities, the attack occurred around 5 PM in the Sarwana police station area. The victim’s husband, Babulal Khichad, lodged a complaint claiming that his son-in-law assaulted his wife while she was en route to the police station to file a report against him.

Background of the Family Dispute

The accused, Sohanlal, son of Bhanwarlal Kadwasra from Bhimghuda village, had been married to Sarita, daughter of Babulal Khichad from Doongri village, for approximately six years under the traditional ‘Aata-Sata’ marriage system.

Despite the marriage, the couple had been experiencing marital problems for nearly a year, leading Sarita to live separately from her husband. Several community-level panchayat meetings were held to resolve the issue, but no solution was reached, heightening tensions within the family.

Victim’s Account and Medical Treatment

The injured woman, Kaili Devi (52), is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Mehsana. She revealed that family tensions had escalated over the past several days. A heated argument broke out at her home around 2 PM on Saturday, prompting her to visit Sarwana police station to file a complaint against her son-in-law.

Initially, Kaili Devi was admitted to the government hospital in Sanchore, but due to the severity of her injuries, she was later shifted to a better-equipped facility in Mehsana for advanced medical care.

Police Investigation and Accused’s Motive

Sarwana circle inspector Mohanlal Kumawat stated that the accused allegedly blamed his mother-in-law for the ongoing marital conflict. He reportedly held her responsible for instigating his wife against him, which triggered the violent attack.

Authorities have registered a case against Sohanlal and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the absconding suspect. Police continue to investigate the incident, seeking to understand the full circumstances leading up to the assault.

This case has raised alarm over domestic disputes escalating into extreme violence and highlights the challenges of resolving long-standing family conflicts at both household and community levels in rural areas.