Rajasthan Horror: 2 sisters die by suicide after alleged years of gang-rape, blackmail; probe underway

Two sisters from rural Jodhpur died by suicide two months apart, with their family alleging years of gang rape, extortion and police negligence.

Two sisters from rural Jodhpur have died by suicide two months apart, with their family alleging years of gang-rape, extortion, and police negligence. The deaths have sparked widespread anger and protests from the local Rajput community, who are demanding arrests and accountability.

Years of Abuse and Extortion

The elder sister took her own life on March 20. In a police complaint filed on April 11, her younger sister stated that a local e-Mitra centre operator, Mahipal, had secretly recorded obscene videos of the victim and used them to blackmail her for nearly four years.

The complaint named eight men in total, including Shivraj, Gopal, Vijaram, Dinesh, Manoj, and Pukhraj. The younger sister alleged they gang-raped the elder victim, issued repeated threats, and extorted money. She also warned police that she would end her life if justice was not delivered.

FIR Filed, But No Arrests

An FIR was registered following the April complaint, but the family claims no significant action was taken in the following month. During this period, the younger sister alleged the same group of men began targeting her. She told police the accused sexually assaulted her and threatened to release her late sister’s videos if she spoke out.

According to the family, the accused continued to intimidate her openly, allegedly claiming police would not act against them.

Second Death Sparks Outrage

On Friday, the younger sister climbed a water tank in protest, demanding the arrests of the accused. She consumed poison during the demonstration and died while being transported to hospital.

Her death triggered immediate protests outside MDM Hospital, where her body was taken. Members of the Rajput community gathered, demanding action against both the accused and police officials. The family initially refused a post-mortem but later agreed.

Community Demands Accountability

Hanuman Singh Khangta, president of the Marwar Rajput Society, accused police of shielding the accused and said investigative failures cost the sisters their lives. Protesters are calling for the immediate arrest of all named suspects and disciplinary measures against negligent officers.

Police officials have stated that a departmental inquiry will be conducted into the conduct of concerned personnel.

The victims’ father has demanded an impartial investigation and stringent punishment for those responsible, questioning why multiple appeals for help went unheeded.