Rajasthan: Gram panchayat elections conducted amid COVID-19 threat, strict protocols in place

Polling is underway for the first phase of Panchayat elections at the Kishangarh Renwal Panchayat Samiti in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan. In the first phase of polling, candidates are competing for the posts of sarpanch and panch in the 947 gram panchayats in the state. The voting process will continue till 5.30 PM. The counting process took place yesterday for the Sarpanch posts while the election for choosing the Deputy Sarpanch will be held today (i.e. on September 29, Tuesday).

A total of 93,251 voters have already exercised their franchise for electing the post of Sarpanch in 24 Panchayats. Polling began at 7.30 AM and lasted till 5.30 pm. By 12 noon, about 30% polling had been recorded. Since early morning, the villagers have shown immense enthusiasm for voting. Men and women were seen adorned in complete Rajasthani apparel and voting for this occasion. The elections for the post of the sarpanch is being conducted via the EVM machine, while the Ward Panch will be elected through the ballot papers.

The Election Commission has extended the voting time by one hour due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Counting will begin immediately after the polling. The results of all sarpanch and ward panch will be declared by night. In the panchayats where the coronavirus infection is a relatively imminent threat, sanitizers have been provided by the administration and the temperature of the electorate has also been measured.

Also, voting was made by creating shells and following social distancing. 600 police forces have been deployed for maintaining the appropriate protocols. Two ASP, two DSP, seven sub-inspectors and 13 mobile teams have been commanded to elect during the election.