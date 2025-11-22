FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rajasthan govt transfers 48 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle, new addl chief sec to CM is...; check full list here

The Rajasthan government carried out a major administrative reshuffle late Friday night, transferring 48 IAS officers. This extensive reshuffle includes significant changes throughout the administrative hierarchy and across various departments.

ANI

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Rajasthan govt transfers 48 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle, new addl chief sec to CM is...; check full list here
Rajasthan govt transfers 48 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle
The Rajasthan government carried out a major administrative reshuffle late Friday night, transferring 48 IAS officers. This extensive reshuffle includes significant changes throughout the administrative hierarchy and across various departments. According to an official release, a significant change has been made at the top post in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Which IAS officers have been transfered?

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Shikhar Agrawal has been moved out of the CMO and posted as ACS-Industries, while Akhil Arora has been appointed as the new ACS to the Chief Minister. ACS Arora has also been given additional charge of the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED), and Ground Water Department. This assignment is considered crucial as several major projects related to water management and drinking water supply are underway in the state.

Agarwal has been appointed ACS (Industries), in view of the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Pravasi Rajasthani Conference (December 10). He will now head key departments linked to the state's industrial development, including Industries, MSME, Public Enterprises, DIMC, RIICO and the Bureau of Investment Promotion. The government has expressed confidence that Agarwal's experience will give new momentum to efforts to attract investment in the state, the release said.

The transfer list includes the reshuffling of ACS, Principal Secretary, and Secretary-level officers across 18 departments, including Industries, Finance, Transport, Medical, Tourism, Revenue, and Women & Child Development. Additionally, two divisional commissioners have also been transferred, the release said.

The state government has termed this move a routine administrative exercise, stating that all changes have been made to ensure smoother governance and better coordination across departments. 

