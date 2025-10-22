Rajasthan govt transfers 34 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle, Jaipur gets new commissioner; check full list here
Thamma OTT release: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's MHCU film to premiere on this streaming platform in...
Vladimir Putin planning nuke attack? Russian President orders drills of nuclear forces amid Ukraine war
WPL auction 2026 date, venue, purse details and retention rules: Everything to know about Women's Premier League mega event
Bhai Dooj Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 23? Know here
Lucky Ali apologises after calling Javed Akhtar 'ugly as f*ck', says lyricist is 'monster' in fresh jab: 'What I meant was...'
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport again? Here's Adelaide's latest forecast
Gold price falls 6% after record high to Rs...; marks biggest drop since 2013
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement months after Op Sindoor: 'Pakistan hasn't forgotten that...'
After calling Rohit Sharma 'fat', Congress leader Shama Mohammed links Sarfaraz Khan snub to religion, targets Gautam Gambhir
INDIA
Senior IPS officer Sachin Mittal has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Jaipur amid a major administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan.
The Rajasthan government has transferred 34 IPS officers, including key Director General (DG)-rank reshuffles. Senior IPS officer Sachin Mittal has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Jaipur amid a major administrative reshuffle in the state. According to an official order, Mittal, a 1996-batch IPS officer, has replaced Biju George Joseph, who took charge in August 2023. Joseph, a 1995-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as ADG (Personnel).