Rajasthan govt transfers 34 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle, Jaipur gets new commissioner; check full list here

Senior IPS officer Sachin Mittal has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Jaipur amid a major administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan government has transferred 34 IPS officers, including key Director General (DG)-rank reshuffles. Senior IPS officer Sachin Mittal has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Jaipur amid a major administrative reshuffle in the state. According to an official order, Mittal, a 1996-batch IPS officer, has replaced Biju George Joseph, who took charge in August 2023. Joseph, a 1995-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as ADG (Personnel).

34 IPS transferred