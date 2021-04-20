Rajasthan govt orders vaccination of vegetable sellers, grocery store owners on priority basis

With the COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rising at an alarming rate, the state government on Tuesday issued directions that those selling vegetables, milk, groceries and medicines and are 45 or above will be vaccinated on a priority basis.

The government has already imposed 15-day lockdown-like curbs in the state from April 19, 5 am to May 3, 5 am owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will be called 'Jan Anushasan Pakhwara' or 'self-discipline fortnight'. During this period, all markets, restaurants, non-essential shops and offices will remain shut. Essential services will remain open. The government wants to ensure those engaged in them don't become super spreaders.

The order, signed by Medical & Health and Family Welfare Secretary Siddharth Mahajan and issued to all District Collectors, calls for bank employees, workers employed in industries, fruit and vegetable and milk vendors, medicine sellers, newspaper hawkers and media people to be vaccinated first.

Apart from these, front line workers (police, revenue, drinking water, electricity department workers) who have not yet been vaccinated but are deputed in hotspot areas/containment zones should be vaccinated on a priority basis to ensure their life is not threatened.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16. All educational and coaching institutes will too remain shut till April 30. The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50. Not more than 20 persons will be allowed for the funeral, the earlier order had said.

Since January 16, 1.13 crore people have been vaccinated in the state.

