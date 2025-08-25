Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeIndia

INDIA

This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bihar, Maharashtra

The move has sparked discussion since eggs are often considered separate from meat in dietary practices.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 10:20 PM IST

This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bihar, Maharashtra
AI Image
The Rajasthan Department of Autonomous Governance has issued an order mandating the closure of all non-vegetarian shops, slaughterhouses, and, for the first time, even egg-selling outlets across the state on August 28 (Paryushan festival) and September 6 (Anant Chaturdashi).

The directive, released on Monday, will affect thousands of vendors and consumers across Rajasthan. Traditionally, the Rajasthan government enforced a one-day closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops during these festivals every year. However, eggs were never included in the restriction. This year, after repeated demands from some religious and community organisations, the government decided to extend the ban to egg shops and carts as well.

Why this move sparked discussion

The move has sparked discussion since eggs are often considered separate from meat in dietary practices. According to the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, more than 1,000 egg shops and street carts operate in the capital city alone, apart from thousands more across other districts. These vendors — many of whom rely on daily sales — are expected to be significantly affected.

The order has received mixed reactions. While some religious organisations welcomed the decision, calling it a step towards encouraging non-violence and spiritual discipline, many shopkeepers and consumers expressed concern over restrictions on personal food choices and the potential financial loss for small vendors.

What officials say

Officials have clarified that the step is aimed at promoting vegetarianism during religious observances and responding to the Hindu and Jain communities' sentiments. "The order reflects cultural respect and helps in discouraging animal cruelty,” said an official, adding that the government has also appealed to citizens to voluntarily cooperate by consuming vegetarian dishes during these two days.

READ | UPS vs NPS: Centre shares BIG update for central govt employees; check details HERE

Online food delivery platforms

The administration has instructed local bodies to ensure strict implementation of the order. Online food delivery platforms are also under watch to prevent indirect sale of non-vegetarian food items on these dates. With this directive, Rajasthan becomes one of the few states to include eggs under such festival-related bans.

The real impact will be visible later this week when shops down their shutters on Paryushan. It needs to be mentioned here that Paryushan is one of the most important Jain festivals, observed through fasting, prayers, and strict vegetarianism, emphasising non-violence and forgiveness. Anant Chaturdashi, meanwhile, is a Hindu festival marking the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, when idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in water with processions and prayers.

