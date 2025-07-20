Rajasthan government transfers 12 IAS, 91 IPS in major bureaucratic reshuffle, check full list here

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Rajasthan government has transferred 12 Indian Administration Service (IAS), 91 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 142 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Rajasthan government has transferred 12 Indian Administration Service (IAS), 91 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 142 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers. The Department of Personnel released the official orders on July 19 Saturday. Range Inspector Generals (IG) of Kota, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur, have been transferred. Superintendents of Police of 30 districts have also been shifted.

Major reshuffle of Inspector Generals

Bharatpur's IG Rahul Prakash have been appointed as Jaipur Range IG.

Kota Range IG Ravi Dutt Gaur now posted as IG at police Headquarters in Jaipur.

Gaurav Srivastava, who was serving as the IG for Chief Minister's Security and Vigilance, has been transferred to the post of Udaipur Range IG.

Sharat Kaviraj was appointed as IG, Special Operations Group.

Udaipur Range IG Rajesh Meena has been posted as Jodhpur IG.

Omprakash, who was earlier the Bikaner Range IG, has been posted as Jodhpur Police Commissioner.

Superintendents of police

Rashi Dogra Duddi (2012), Superintendent of Police, Jaipur Rural

Mamta Gupta (2012), Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand

Puja Awana (2012), Superintendent of Police, Pali

Om Prakash Meena (2012), Superintendent of Police, Deeg

Devendra Bishnoi (2012), Superintendent of Police, Kotputli-Behror

Narayan Togas (2012), Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Rural

Tejaswani Gautam (2012), Superintendent of Police, Kota City

Manish Tripathi (2013). Superintendent of Police, Chittorgarh

Sudhir Joshi (2013), Superintendent of Police, Banswara

Anil Kumar (2014), Superintendent of Police, Sawaimadhopur

Sudhir Chaudhary (2015), Superintendent of Police, Alwar

Mridula Kachhawa (2015), Superintendent of Police, Nagau

Lokesh Sonwal (2015), Superintendent of Police, Karauli

Ratan Singh (2015), Superintendent of Police, Beawar

Pyare Lal Shivran (2015), Superintendent of Police, Siroh

Dr. Amrita Duhan (2016), Superintendent of Police, Sriganganagar

Rajesh Kumar Meena (2016), Superintendent of Police, Tonk

Richa Tomar (2016), Superintendent of Police, Didwana-Kuchama

Dingat Anand (2016), Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur

Shailendra Singh Indolia (2017), Superintendent of Police, Jalore

Vikas Sangwan (2018), Superintendent of Police, Dholpur

Amit Kumar (2018), Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar

Kundan Kanwaria (2018), Superintendent of Police, Phalodi

Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay (2019), Superintendent of Police, Jhunjhunu

Praveen Nayak Nunawat (2019), Superintendent of Police, Sikar

Abhishek Shivhare (2020), Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer

Ramesh (2020), Superintendent of Police, Balotra

Prashant Kiran (2021), Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi

B Aditya (2021), Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh

Abhishek Andasu (2021), Superintendent of Police, Baran

Manish Kumar (2021), Superintendent of Police, Dungarpur

