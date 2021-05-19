Rajasthan government declares Black Fungus infection as epidemic

In wake of the rising cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus in patients recovering from coronavirus infection, the Rajasthan government has declared it an epidemic. The state's Medical and Health Department has issued a notification in this regard.

According to a notification issued by Rajasthan Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora, the continuous increase in the number of patients with Mucormycosis as a side effect of coronavirus infection, it is notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020.

Mucormycosis (black fungus) has been notified as an epidemic and notifiable disease in the entire state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020. It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had expressed concern about the occurrence of the disease in patients who have been recovered from COVID-19 infection in various states of the country including Rajasthan a few days ago.

Meanwhile, sources quoted by Zee News said that 40 people infected with black fungus have been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi. At the same time, 16 patients with the same mucormycosis have not been able to get beds yet. Significantly, the government in Delhi has taken many important decisions regarding its treatment. The Kejriwal government has also formed a three-member committee that will monitor the supply of injections used in its treatment.

Diabetic patients are more at risk

According to experts, this disease is more prevalent in patients with diabetes who recovered from coronavirus. In Rajasthan, about 100 patients are affected by black fungus. For the treatment of all these, a separate ward has been created at Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur, where treatment is being done in accordance with the protocol.

As per the Union Health Ministry, people catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.

According to the ministry, the disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19.