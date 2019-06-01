Rajasthan: Gehlot government introduces paperless farm loans, registration starts from June 3

From June 3, farmers can start registering themselves for this particular loan scheme.

For the very first time in the country, paperless farm loans will be distributed among the farmers. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government will be providing this facility to around 25 lakh farmers.

From June 3, farmers can start registering themselves for this particular loan scheme. This time around 25 lakh farmers will receive Rs 16,000 crore as a short-term loan for their farms.

Loan of Rs 10,000 crore and Rs. 6,000 crore will be distributed among the farmers in the Kharif and Rabi season respectively.

Out of 25 lakh farmers, 10 lakh new farmers will be benefitting from the crop loans given through the co-operative banks.

The farmers will be able to start the process of paperless loan distribution through the paperless loan web-portal.

With this initiative, the state is now moving on towards the digital change and revolution. A farmer has to go to the committee or to the e-Mitra centre to register himself as per this loan scheme.

As per the new scheme of crop loan distribution, local discrepancies in crop loan distribution has been abolished, made transparent and streamlined. The registration will be done on the basis of biometrics.

Although the farmers should have been given the loans by April 1 but due to lack of financial resources, they couldn't get these loans.

However, after this move, the farmers can expect that the government will disburse loans to them as per the new deadline.