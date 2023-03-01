Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Rajasthan: Free travel for women in state buses on this day, check details

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has also approved a proposal to hike the concession for women on fares of ordinary Rajasthan Roadways buses to 50%.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Rajasthan: Free travel for women in state buses on this day, check details
Rajasthan: Free travel for women in state buses on this day, check details (file photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Rajasthan news: Women and girls in Rajasthan can travel for free in Rajasthan Roadways buses on March 8. The decision to offer free service on the day has been taken in view of International Women's Day (March 8). 

The facility will be available on all Rajasthan Roadways buses, including ordinary and fast. About 8.50 lakh women and girls are estimated to travel by Rajasthan Roadways buses on March 8. The state government has estimated a financial burden of around Rs 7.50 crore, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal. He has also approved a proposal to hike the concession for women on fares of ordinary Rajasthan Roadways buses to 50 per cent.

The discount on ordinary buses at present is 30 per cent. The increased exemption will be implemented from April 1. This move will put an additional annual financial burden of about Rs 3.50 crore on the state government. Gehlot had announced the increased concession in the state budget for 2023-24.

(With inputs from PTI)

READIndore-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express to stop at Bhopal, top speed not to be 160 kmph

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
These strange habits of Bollywood celebs will leave you surprised
In pics| 5 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned fans with her glamorous looks
From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch
Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 620 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.