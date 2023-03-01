Rajasthan: Free travel for women in state buses on this day, check details (file photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Rajasthan news: Women and girls in Rajasthan can travel for free in Rajasthan Roadways buses on March 8. The decision to offer free service on the day has been taken in view of International Women's Day (March 8).

The facility will be available on all Rajasthan Roadways buses, including ordinary and fast. About 8.50 lakh women and girls are estimated to travel by Rajasthan Roadways buses on March 8. The state government has estimated a financial burden of around Rs 7.50 crore, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal. He has also approved a proposal to hike the concession for women on fares of ordinary Rajasthan Roadways buses to 50 per cent.

The discount on ordinary buses at present is 30 per cent. The increased exemption will be implemented from April 1. This move will put an additional annual financial burden of about Rs 3.50 crore on the state government. Gehlot had announced the increased concession in the state budget for 2023-24.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Indore-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express to stop at Bhopal, top speed not to be 160 kmph