Rajasthan: Famous Khatu Shyamji temple reopens after 85 days, check new arrangements before visiting (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Rajasthan news: The famous Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district has been reopened. People can now visit the temple for darshan. The temple was closed in November last year after three people died and several were injured in a stampede in August.

The decision to close the temple was taken to revamp facilities for devotees and improve crowd management measures. The temple reopened for darshan on Monday at 4.15 pm and will remain open for 24 hours on every Gyaras (Ekadashi), Baras (Dwadashi), Saturday, Sunday, and all public holidays.

In the last about three months, many changes have been made in the temple and new arrangements have been made. After the announcement of the opening of the temple, devotees have started reaching Khatu since Monday morning.

Devasthan minister and in-charge of the district Shakuntala Rawat opened the doors of the temple for darshan after conducting 'pooja'. Nearly 20,000 to 25,000 people visit the temple on normal days. The number goes up to one lakh and more on holidays and occasions like 'Ekadashi'.

READ | Delhi to soon get first RRTS: How will rapid rail be different from Metro

Due to the increasing number of devotees, the temple trust and the district administration have made many changes in the temple area to make sure devotees can do darshan easily.

Reports suggest that the paths have been expanded in the temple premises and the outer area. The number of queues has been increased by removing the 'sabha mandap' inside the temple. Now devotees will be able to have darshan easily in 14 queues. Every devotee will get an average time of 4 minutes for darshan.

Every year before Holi, in the month of Phalgun, from Shukla Paksha Pratipada to Dwadashi, the annual Lakkhi fair is organized. This year, Baba's Lakhi Mela will start on February 22.