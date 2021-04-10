Rajasthan extends night curfew in 10 urban areas including Jaipur, Jodhpur till THIS date

The Rajasthan government on Friday extended night curfew in 10 urban areas till April 30 and its timing, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per an order by the Rajasthan government, the night curfew timing will be from 8 pm to 6 am in 10 urban areas of Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road and markets will close by 7 pm, while in Udaipur, the curfew will be there from 6 pm to 6 am and markets will close by 5 pm, according to an order.

Earlier, the night curfew timing was from 10 pm to 6 am and it was till April 19.

The decision was taken in a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Faced with a surge in Covid-19 cases, Jodhpur Police Commissioner J Mohan, on April 7, said that challans will be sent to the homes of those who flout Covid-19 norms. Speaking to ANI, Mohan said, "Some people misbehave with cops or run away when being penalised for violating Covid-19 guidelines. CCTV cameras will be used to check those who roam around without masks or flout social distancing. Challans will be sent to their homes."

Gehlot also directed officials to ensure "zero-mobility" in micro-containment zones in the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The chief minister said that the areas turning into COVID hotspots should be identified and declared as micro containment zones as per rules.

He said that special focus will have to be given on preventing movement of people in such areas.

Directions have also been issued to stop regular classes in schools up to Class 9 in rural areas and their adjoining urban areas, according to a statement.

The '181' helpline number of the state will be operational for 24 hours; testing will be increased in areas with more than five percent positive rate of the infection and teams will take stricter action on violation of COVID protocols, the statement said.

On April 7, the Rajasthan government had written to the Centre about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and had sought 30 lakh doses to continue with the inoculation drive.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said, "The present stock of vaccines in Rajasthan will finish in the next two days."

Many state governments have recently complained of vaccine shortage to the Union government and have asked it to send more vaccines to keep up the vaccination drive. The Centre has, however, refuted the claim of the vaccine shortage.

On Friday, the state reported 3,970 fresh coronavirus cases and 12 deaths.

(With agency inputs)