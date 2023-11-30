Headlines

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Polstrat gives edge to BJP

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Exit Poll Results Live: Prominent seats that are thought to be the focus of political shifting and tactical battles include Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, Kota North, and Churu.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

Rajasthan Exit Poll Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan, which cast its vote on November 25 to choose its next government, will know the direction of the election on Thursday when the results of exit polls by survey companies, which are released by the news channels they collaborate with, become public.

The Congress is optimistic that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be able to keep the state under his leadership, while the BJP hopes that the state will carry on its tradition of choosing a new administration every five years.

While Gehlot is running for reelection on the strength of welfare programs like the Chiranjeevi Scheme or less expensive LPG cylinders, the BJP hopes to take advantage of anti-incumbency sentiment and internal party strife within the Congress party. The assembly elections for Rajasthan were conducted on November 25 in a single phase.

During the intense campaign, Congress primarily highlighted the accomplishments and role of the Ashok Gehlot administration while also relying on the seven guarantees that they had promised. On the other hand, the BJP criticised Congress on matters like paper leaks, appeasement, crime against women, and corruption.

Prominent seats that are thought to be the focus of political shifting and tactical battles include Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, Kota North, and Churu. These seats are some of the political locations in the Rajasthan assembly elections.

This time, Mahendra Singh Rathore of the BJP will be challenging the Congressman in Sardarpura, a seat that has been consistently associated with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's political legacy since 1998. With the countdown to the conclusion of this political drama, the release of exit poll results, is scheduled to release today. The real test, the vote-counting process, is set for December 3. 

Latest updates on Rajasthan Exit Poll Election Results 2023:

Polstrat predicts 100 to 110 for BJP, while 90 to 100 for Congress, and 5 to 15 for others.  

 

