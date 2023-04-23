Rajasthan: Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northwest of Bikaner

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale hit the northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan on Sunday night. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 09:57 pm.The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 23-04-2023, 21:57:53 IST, Lat: 30.36 & Long: 71.09, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 337km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," NCS tweeted. More details are awaited.
Earthquake of Magnitude4.7, Occurred on 23-04-2023, 21:57:53 IST, Lat: 30.36 Long: 71.09, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 337km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/3irL1XnFeG@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @DDNational pic.twitter.com/SFc7wrFxOw— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 23, 2023
READ | WPD chief Amritpal Singh printed Khalistani money inspired by US dollar, designed map of Khalistan