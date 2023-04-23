Rajasthan: Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northwest of Bikaner (File Photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale hit the northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan on Sunday night. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 09:57 pm.The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 23-04-2023, 21:57:53 IST, Lat: 30.36 & Long: 71.09, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 337km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," NCS tweeted. More details are awaited.

