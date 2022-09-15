Search icon
Rajasthan: Dalit man beaten up by so-called upper castes in Jaisalmer for drinking water from pot

So-called upper caste men assaulted a Dalit man for drinking water from a pot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer area, a Dalit man was allegedly thrashed by a group of men with iron rods and sticks for consuming water from a pot kept for members of upper castes, according to authorities.

According to the authorities, four people have been charged with violating the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as a result of the incident that happened in Digga village.

When Chatura Ram and his wife stopped outside a grocery store on their way to Digga on Tuesday night, he drank water from a pot kept outside the store. He was beaten and spanked by four to five guys for drinking water from a pot they said was only for upper-caste people, according to the police.

Ram suffered injuries on many body parts, including the area behind one of his ears. According to them, he was transferred to a hospital and his statement was recorded.

According to them, a case was opened in the matter based on the victim's complaint.

Ram said that the suspect also fired bullets, but the police noted that the report has not yet been verified.

(With inputs from PTI)

