Rajasthan: CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in Jodhpur

CRPF jawan, Naresh, along with his wife and daughter had locked themselves inside the quarters during the incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

Representative Image: Reuters

A CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself dead at his residential quarters here on Monday, police said.

According to police, the CRPF jawan, Naresh, along with his wife and daughter had locked themselves inside the quarters on Sunday. He then fired shots in the air from balcony.

Although CRPF officials tried to convince him, the jawan shot himself with his rifle, they said.

"A CRPF jawan shot himself with his rifle inside his residential quarters. His wife confirmed the incident," Jodhpur police commissioner Ravidutt Gaur said.

The jawan's wife and daughter were present with him inside the house at the time of the incident, SHO Karwar Kailash Dan said.

