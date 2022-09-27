Search icon
Rajasthan crisis: Maken, Kharge to meet Sonia Gandhi amid Congress revolt, Gehlot calls rebellion ‘mistake’; top updates

Ashok Gehlot has reportedly apologized for the Congress revolt in Rajasthan over the past couple of days, reportedly angering the Gandhis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot (File photo)

After the high-voltage drama in Rajasthan over the rebellion of Congress MLAs in support of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Gandhi family has reportedly been left with a sour taste in their mouths, angered over the revolt.

As around 90 MLAs back Ashok Gehlot as the CM of Rajasthan, ready to give their resignations, this move may have cost him his shot at the Congress president post. This means that the Gehlot is expected to remain at the CM post, with other candidates for the Congress president post to come forward.

Here are the top updates from the Congress rebellion in Rajasthan –

  • After around 90 MLAs revolted against the Congress party in Rajasthan, the Gandhis were reportedly left “humiliated” over the rebellion. This move is expected to scratch Gehlot’s name from the list of candidates for the Congress presidential elections.
  • Meanwhile, Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to meet with interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and submit a detailed report regarding the developments in the party in Rajasthan.
  • Ashok Gehlot also issued an apology to Kharge over the revolt of the MLAs who supported him, saying that the rebellion was a “mistake”. He further said that “it should not have happened” and he had nothing to do with it.
  • Hitting back at Gehlot, Kharge further said that such a rebellion could not have happened without the knowledge of the chief minister.
  • As Gehlot’s name remains uncertain in the Congress president race, many new names are coming forward. Congress leader Kamal Nath arrived in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi but was reportedly in the capital only was Navratri celebrations.
  • Meanwhile, India Today quoted sources as saying that Gehlot has reportedly been taken out from the Congress president race, with other leaders slated to file their nominations by the end of this week.

The revolt staged by the Congress MLAs in Rajasthan was reportedly to prevent Gehlot from being taken away from the CM post, with speculations that rival Sachin Pilot will be given the CM post.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | 'Won't tolerate traitors being rewarded, conspiracy to remove CM': Gehlot camp targets Ajay Maken amid Congress crisis

