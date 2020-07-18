Rajasthan crisis: BJP files FIR against Congress leaders over audio clips row, demands CBI probe

A complaint has been lodged by the BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj against several Congress leaders in the row over an alleged audio clip related to the horsetrading of Congress MLAs.

As the political crisis in Rajasthan continues to intensify with both Congress and BJP engaged in mudslinging at each other, a complaint has been lodged by the BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj against several Congress leaders in the row over an alleged audio clip related to the horsetrading of Congress MLAs.

The complaint was filed at a police station in Jaipur against several Congress leaders including party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Dotasra, and others for associating Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's name with the said audio clip.

Bhardwaj, also a spokesperson for the BJP's Rajasthan unit, has said in the complaint that for the past few days, Congress leaders including Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Surjewala have been making false statements to tarnish the image of the saffron party.

He said in a bid to hurt the BJP's image, fake audio clips were prepared, plotting for which was allegedly done at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

Bhardwaj said in a fake telephonic conversation that was released, doctored voices of several prominent leaders of the BJP could be heard. In the audio clips, it has been claimed that Congress MLAs have been "bought for crores of rupees".

The BJP leader said false audiotapes were circulated by Lokesh Sharma to the media to target the BJP and Union Minister Shekhawat and others on the night of July 16.

The party spokesperson said in the complaint that on Friday, Surjewala, Dotasra made the audiotapes public in a press conference at a hotel. Cases were also filed against BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out a Congress and demanded a CBI probe into the alleged phone tapping row.

"These are serious questions that we want to ask the Rajasthan Congress and Ashok Gehlot. Was phone taping done? The Congress govt in Rajasthan must answer. Is it not a sensitive and legal issue, if phone taping has been done?" questioned Patra during a press conference.

Patra further added that phone tapping can only be done by authorized agencies as per due process of law and subject to approve safe-guards and SOPs.