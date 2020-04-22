Rajasthan couple stranded in Tripura names their newborn 'Lockdown'

A newborn boy in Rajasthan's Alwar has been named 'Lockdown'. The migrant couple who got stranded in Tripura said that the government officials suggested to name him 'lockdown' as he was born on April 13 during the lockdown.

The couple Sanjay Bauri and his wife Manju Bauri sell plastic wares and keep travelling to various states to earn money. They visit Tripura for six months every year to sell cheap plastic wares.

"The baby is fine. We are getting food from the administration. He is fine. As he was born during the lockdown, we have decided to name him lockdown," the father of the newborn told ANI. "The government is helping us a lot and taking care of our child. They also ensured the safe delivery of my son. But we would be happier if we return to back to Rajasthan as soon as possible," Manju said.

Besides them, 13 other migrant families are living there in Badharghat.

Before this, a couple from UP's Saharanpur named their newborn 'Sanitiser'. A baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of Janata Curfew has been named 'Corona', while a boy born a week later in Deoria district of the state has been named 'Lockdown'.

In Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, a newborn boy has been named 'COVID'.

Can we really imagine how these kids are going to survive their school days?

Meanwhile, Prime Minister has extended the lockdown in the country till May 3 due to the surge in a number of positive cases for Coronavirus.