Rajasthan: Couple drinks, clicks photos before shooting themselves dead in Barmer

A married woman and her lover allegedly shot themselves dead in the district Thursday, police said.

The deceased, Anju Suthar and Shamkar Chaudhary, both aged 21, were allegedly in a relationship before the woman got married sometime ago, Chohtan circle officer (CO) Ajit Singh said.

In an audio clip, recovered from their mobile phone, they said to have taken the extreme step because of failing in love, the circle officer added.

The bodies were sent to a hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination, Singh said.

Prima facie, it seemed they shot themselves dead with two country-made pistols that were recovered from the spot, Bramer SP Rashi Dogra said.

The district police chief said that the kin of the couple found the bodies and informed the police. When the cops reached the spot, they found the couple dead along with country-made pistols. They also found bottles of alcoholic beverage near their bodies.

On the question of how they could have gotten their hands on the weapons, Dogra said this is a matter of investigation.

The couple also took several pictures of themselves on their mobile phones before killing themselves. In the photos, they are seen together holding guns at each others' heads.

In one of the photos, they were showing off rings in their fingers, probably indicating a symbolic marriage. In another photo, a bottle and a pack of cigarettes were also seen.

