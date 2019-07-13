Rajasthan: Cop attacked by mob for probing land dispute, later dies at hospital

A police officer lost his life after he was allegedly attacked by a mob while investigating a land dispute here in Bhim on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Head Constable Gani Mohammad went to investigate a land dispute case in Bhim where he was attacked by a group of people. The constable sustained severe injuries in the incident.

He was rushed to a hospital for medical aid but died during the treatment.

No arrest has been made in the case so far. Police are trying to monitor CCTV footage of cameras installed in the area.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.