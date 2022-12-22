Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Rajasthan: Congress to 'resolve' Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rift after Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress high command has chosen period beginning December 24, during a break in Bharat Jodo Yatra, to try and resolve dispute in Rajasthan

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 06:40 AM IST

Rajasthan: Congress to 'resolve' Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rift after Bharat Jodo Yatra
File Photo

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra completed its Rajasthan leg and despite a presumed reconciliatory meeting between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, there seems to be no sign of a “full stop” to the feud between Chief Minister and his former deputy.

The ‘peace’ that the Congress party was trying to maintain in Rajasthan that disappeared during the party’s Presidential elections was shattered just before the yatra reached the state when Chief Minister Gehlot termed Sachin Pilot as “Gaddar” (a traitor).

The Rahul Gandhi-led foot march, however, has completed its party-ruled state without any controversy and rhetoric with party’s strategists convincing Gehlot-Pilot to put the “controversy” on the backburner for the sake of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The party’s high command has chosen the period beginning December 24, when there will be a break in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, to try and resolve the dispute in Rajasthan. According to sources, party president Mallikarjun Kharge believes that the focus would be shifted from the Yatra if the party takes up the Rajasthan issue now.

According to sources, the party’s disciplinary committee on December 24 will submit its report to Kharge on MLAs Shantilal Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore who were issued show cause notices.

The Congress President is expected to take a decision on the issue of Rajasthan after the report is submitted and after discussing it with the Gandhi family, especially with Sonia Gandhi.

Notably, there was a “political crisis” in the party-ruled state during the Congress Presidential Election when there was a race between Gehlot and Pilot for the post of Chief Minister of Rajasthan. 

Apart from this, party sources have rejected speculations about the topic being discussed during Rahul Gandhi’s closed room discussion with Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. According to party sources, on the last night of his visit to the state, Rahul met the leaders to share his experiences and give advice on exactly what happened in Rajasthan, but the discussion did not touch upon the controversial issue.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she poses in powder blue saree
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez attend trailer launch in sparkling red outfits
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 7-year-old boy falls into well while playing in courtyard of his house, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.