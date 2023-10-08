Rajasthan: Congress to begin Assembly poll campaign from this date

Headlines

Wordle 842 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9

Tibetan spiritual head Dalai Lama not admitted to AIIMS Delhi, official clarifies

India's World Cup opener winning streak unbroken since 2011

National Conference, Congress sweep LAHDC-Kargil polls, win 22 seats

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli matches Rohit Sharma with 9th fifty-plus score in World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 842 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9

Tibetan spiritual head Dalai Lama not admitted to AIIMS Delhi, official clarifies

India's World Cup opener winning streak unbroken since 2011

AI imagines if Breaking Bad was directed by Satyajit Ray

10 Bollywood films that celebrate heroic spirit of Indian Air Force

10 effective yoga asanas to relieve chest congestion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj fans for liking video about their rumoured tiff: ‘I’m sorry for…’

Fans love ‘hot pair’ Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s crackling chemistry in new ad, say ‘cast them in romantic movie’

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan: Congress to begin Assembly poll campaign from this date

Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur will be part of Congress' poll campaign in eastern Rajasthan.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress party will begin its election campaign for the upcoming assembly election in the state from October 16 with "Kaam kiya dil se, Congress fir se" as its slogan. Keeping the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) on its priority list, the party will begin from Baran district and cover 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan where the canal is proposed for meeting out drinking and irrigation water for the people.

Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur will be part of Congress' poll campaign in eastern Rajasthan. "Today we had a meeting with our leaders of eastern Rajasthan. As the chief minister said that we will start our election campaign from eastern Rajasthan against the BJP's betrayal on the formation of ERCP," Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told reporters after a meeting.

"This is the misfortune of Rajasthan that despite Shekhawat sahab (Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) being the minister, the state could not get the project. Before talking about the entire country, they should have looked into their home state," Randhawa said.

READ | Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Randhawa said the party is upbeat about the upcoming assembly elections. He added that under his tenure as the Congress' state in-charge, all party leaders have come together. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra the party will cover two districts everyday and hold a big public meeting in one of the districts. Before commencement of the campaign, people will be sensitised at block level till October 15.

He said that the Congress government has fulfilled 98 per cent of the promises made in its manifesto and the next manifesto will be prepared on the basis of the 'Vision 2030' document. The schemes of the Congress government have had a positive impact on the people, and there is no anti-incumbency, he said.

Dotasra said there was factionalism within the BJP, and added that the party has no answer to the schemes of the Gehlot government. At the Congress Working Meeting (CWC) meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Delhi on Monday, state election committee will present the names of potential poll candidates to the screening committee for consideration, Dotasra said.

The final list of candidates contesting the polls will only be released when the high command decides on the central election committee meeting. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the party will go in the polls with slogan "Kaam kiya dil se, Congress fir se." Gehlot also spoke about Maduram Jaipal whose picture was shown in a BJP poster under its campaign 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan'.

The poster, which shows the photo of a farmer and claims that the land of more than 19,000 farmers in Rajasthan was auctioned after they failed to repay their bank loans, has been plastered in several parts of the state.

The farmer, Madhuram Jaipal of Jaisalmer, had alleged that his photo was misused by the BJP in the poster. Gehlot said Jaipal has urged that his posters be removed as he was feeling insulted. "This is the face of the BJP. We will show this face. Madhuram is the face," Gehlot said.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan match at Ahmedabad to go LIVE at 12pm; Check how to book

Fans love ‘hot pair’ Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s crackling chemistry in new ad, say ‘cast them in romantic movie’

From Bhangarh Fort to Shimla's Tunnel No. 33: 8 most haunted places in North India

Tejas trailer: Kangana Ranaut takes on deadly mission against Pakistani terrorists, fans call it 'sure shot blockbuster'

World Cup 2023: India's openers suffer rare double duck misery, first since 1983

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE