Rajasthan communal violence: Over a dozen arrested, SIT formed to probe incident

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan communal violence: Over a dozen arrested, SIT formed to probe incident

District collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat said relaxation for two hours will be given on Monday and essential services will be exempted from curfew.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 09:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over a dozen arrested, SIT formed to probe Rajasthan communal violence incident

Curfew remained clamped in Karauli in Rajasthan on Sunday while more than a dozen people were arrested, and an SIT formed to probe the communal clashes that broke out in the district during a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year.

District collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat said relaxation for two hours will be given on Monday from 8 AM and essential services will be exempted from the curfew.

Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported on Saturday after stones were pelted at the rally when it was passing through a Muslim-dominated locality, according to police.

At least 35 people were injured in the clashes.

Mobile internet remained suspended on Sunday and police said they were examining videos of the violence that have been shared on social media.

In Jaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who held a meeting at his residence to view the situation, directed that criminals be identified at every police station level and strict action taken against them to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Around 1200 policemen are deployed in Karauli to maintain law and order. The situation is under control, Shekhawat said.

A control room has also been set up. As many as 50 officers of Additional Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police ranks and over five IPS officers are also at the district headquarters, he said.

Relaxation in curfew for the supply of essentials like vegetables and milk will be given on Monday from 8 AM to 10 AM, the Collector said.

Central and Rajasthan government offices, courts, centres of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will remain open and essential services will be exempted during the curfew.
DIG Rahul Prakash said that around 30 people were detained and a dozen of them have been arrested.

“A special investigation team led by an Additional Superintendent of Police has been formed to probe the incidents," he said.

The violence has sparked a fresh war of words between the ruling Congress in the state and the BJP.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that an environment of religious polarisation has been created in the country after the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre and blamed it for such incidents.

“The atmosphere which has created in the country after the NDA government came to power, I believe that the prime minister himself should appeal to the countrymen that this polarisation in the name of religion and caste is not justified and is not in the interest of the country,” he told reporters in Barmer.

On the other hand, BJP state president Satish Poonia, who has blamed the Congress' "appeasement" politics for the situation, formed a 10-member panel that will visit Karauli and hold talks with all sides.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, BJP's national secretary Alka Singh Gurjar, state general secretary Madan Dilawar and chief spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma are among the members of the committee, according to a party spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Gehlot reviewed the situation with top officials here.

Also, READ: From sugar to rice, check skyrocketing food prices in Sri Lanka amid economic crisis

“The chief minister said that the police should be proactive and take precautionary steps to maintain peace so that an incident like Karauli does not occur elsewhere,” a release said.

He said steps should be taken for creating an atmosphere of peace among different communities with the help of Community Liaison Groups (CLGs) and for promoting community policing.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

Meet billionaire brothers behind record-breaking Rs 2200 crore real estate deals, their combined net worth is...

Toyota’s most expensive car in India gets new sibling, 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 breaks cover

Meet man who quit IPS to become IAS officer after failing 3 dozen exams

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE