Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot writes to PM Modi, blames Union Minister for attempt to topple govt

Amid political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apprising him of efforts to topple the state government.

Gehlot named Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and some "over-ambitious" Congress leaders for the attempt to topple the elected government of a state in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic.

Read his full letter written in Hindi here:

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi approached the Supreme Court against the interim order passed by the Rajasthan High Court on the petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and MLAs from his camp against the disqualification notices issued against them.

The Rajasthan High Court had on Tuesday asked the Speaker to defer the proceedings pending before him on the disqualification notices issued to Pilot and other MLAs of his faction and put off the verdict on the matter to till July 24.

Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president on July 14.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.