Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

Amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for the virus on Thursday. The Congress leader announced the same through his official handle on Twitter.

Gehlot’s statement comes just one day after his son and fellow Congress leader Vaibhav Gehlot also tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time that the Rajasthan CM has been tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started.

आज शाम मैंने अपना कोविड टेस्ट करवाया जो पॉजिटिव आया है। मेरे बेहद हल्के लक्षण हैं एवं कोई अन्य परेशानी नहीं है। आज मेरे संपर्क में आए सभी लोगों से निवेदन है कि वे स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर लें एवं अपना कोविड टेस्ट अवश्य करवाएं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 6, 2022

Making the announcement on Twitter, CM Gehlot said, “I got tested for COVID-19 in the evening and the reports came back positive. I have very mild symptoms and am not facing any problems. All those who came in contact with me are requested to isolate themselves and get tested at the earliest.”

In 2021, the chief minister had tested positive for coronavirus just hours after his wife Sunita Gehlot had tested positive, making this the second time he contracted this infection. His son Vaibhav Gehlot had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases across the country is increasing each day. Many states have tightened the COVID-19 curbs in their surroundings, prompting people to stay inside and take all the necessary precautions amid the third wave scares.

According to the official data released by the Health Ministry, India reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the country’s Omicron tally stands at 2630. Till now, the highest number of Omicron cases has been recorded in Maharashtra.