India

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha after his remarks over state's law and order

Rajendra Gudha on Friday questioned his own government's performance in reining in crimes against women, even as his peers slammed the Manipur violence.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:27 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister of state, hours after he cornered the state government over law and order in the assembly.

Gudha held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj, and Rural Development.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recommended Governor Kalraj Mishra to dismiss a member of council of ministers Rajendra Gudha in the evening. The governor has accepted this recommendation with immediate effect."

Gudha on Friday questioned his own government's performance in reining in crimes against women, even as his peers slammed the Manipur violence.

During the discussion on the Rajasthan Minimum Income Guaranteed Bill, 2023, in the Assembly, Congress MLAs waved placards on the Manipur violence. The protest, however, did not go down well with Gudha, who sought accountability from his own government on crimes against women.

"The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities on women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect," Gudha said in the assembly.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore latched onto Gudha's statement and slammed the state government, saying Rajasthan tops the chart for crimes against women.

Rathore later asked Gehlot, who is also the home minister, to take responsibility for the "poor" state of law and order in Rajasthan.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal responded to the charges, saying that the state government has supplied the House with the statistics that show that the maximum number of atrocities were committed on women during BJP rule.

Hours later, after a green signal from the party's high command, Gehlot sent a recommendation to the governor to sack Gudha.

Following his sacking, Gudha told reporters that he was punished for speaking the truth.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena sided with Gudha and said he spoke the truth in the assembly.

Gudha, who is among six MLAs who won the 2018 assembly elections on a BSP ticket before defecting to the Congress in September 2019, was inducted as a minister in November 2021.

He represents Jhunjhunu's Udaipurwati constituency.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the second day in a row on Friday following vociferous protests over the Manipur violence by opposition MPs. The Monsoon session started on Thursday, a day after a horrific video of two women being sexually assaulted and paraded by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral.

