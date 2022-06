File Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was among the senior Congress leaders detained by Delhi Police amid Enforcement Directorate’s summon to Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Other leaders detained included Adhir Ranjan Chaudhari, KC Venugopal, Deepender Hooda and Jairam Ramesh along with other MPs.

Congress has been staging a massive nationwide protest outside ED offices against summons to party top brass.