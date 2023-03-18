Rajasthan gets 19 new districts, check full list here

File photo

In a significant move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday (March 18) announced 19 new districts in the state.

CM Gehlot’s move is significant as the state is creating new districts after 15 years. “If the districts are smaller than it helps in maintaining effective law and order, better administration can be provided,” CM Gehlot said..

The new 19 districts in Rajasthan are Anoopgarh, which was part of Ganganagar; Balotra (Barmer); Beawar (Ajmer); Kekri (Ajmer); Deeg (Bharatpur); Deedwana-Kuchaman (Nagaur); Dudu (Jaipur); Gangapur City (Sawai Madhopur); Jaipur North; Jaipur South; Jodhpur East; Jodhpur West; Kotputli-Behror (Jaipur-Alwar); Khertal (Alwar); Neem kaThana (Sikar); Phalodi (Jodhpur); Salumber (Udaipur); Sanchore (Jalore); and Shahpura (Bhilwara).

CM Gehlot made the announcement about the creation of new districts while speaking in the Rajasthan assembly. Gehlot was addressing the assembly during the discussion on the appropriation and finance bills.

“The PM and the finance minister are opposing the OPS but it will not stop, and we will also approach the Supreme Court. The OPS should be implemented across the country,” Gehlot said in Rajasthan Assembly.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore slammed the state budget and said, “The government which is facing infighting for the last four years has presented its last budget. But this budget is impractical, with an eye on the polls, and misguided.”

“I am not against the OPS and it is ok if implemented but you are leaving a tough road ahead for the coming government.” Rathore added.