Rajasthan: Class 10th student die by suicide due to stress, IRS officer shares his story

The girl left a suicide note saying her preparations were not enough to score 95% marks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

In the Dausa district of Rajasthan, a 10th-class girl Khushboo Meena (15) committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her house. In her suicide letter, the girl has written that her preparations were not enough to score 95% marks. 

“I am sorry Mummy and Pappa. I can’t do this. I feel pressured due to the 10th board exams. I won’t be able to score more than 95% in the exams. I love you Papa, Mummy, and Rishabh. I am so sorry.” reads her suicide note.

Police claim that the girl killed herself at her house alone at 11 a.m. since her mother had left to pay her younger brother's school tuition.

Saddened by this news, IRS officer who passed UPSC has shared the story of his failure. He has said that he also failed in 10th, but later passed the tough exams. Dev Prakash Meena, posted as Additional Commissioner in the Revenue Department, has shared this news and told about his experience. He wrote in the tweet, 'Somebody tell these kids that I failed once in 10th, passed the next year with 43%, 56% in 12th and 48% in BA Hons. When I started my studies, in the first attempt, I was selected in the RAS Subordinate Service, then finally got selected in the Civil Services of UPSC for a total of 3 times."

On the other hand, regarding this news, District Education Officer Ghanshyam Meena said that studies and examinations should be taken lightly by the students. Don't be afraid of it, work hard. If success is not achieved many times, then he is not defeated. If they work hard for it again, they will definitely get their destination. Parents should also encourage the children to threaten instead of threatening them. Support them with positive thinking. So that he is not forced to take steps like suicide.

