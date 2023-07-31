Headlines

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

India

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

Police said that a class 8th girl student lodged a complaint that she found that "urine-like odour" coming from her bottle and when she checked her bag, she found a slip with "I love you" written on it.

PTI

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

Members of two communities clashed here after a 13-year-old girl in a government school in Mandal police station area of Rajasthan's Bhilwara accused three boys from the school of harassment, police said on Monday.

The 8th-class student said that a "urine-like odour" was coming from her water bottle and that she found a note with "I love you" written on it.

Police said during their visit to the school over the case, some villagers created a ruckus there. The villagers also entered the locality, where a majority of people belong to the community of the accused boys, and pelted stones, a senior police officer said. There was stone pelting from the other side also, he said.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore condemned the incident and said it revealed the "appeasement politics" of the Congress government.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Sharma said that a class 8th girl student lodged a complaint last Friday that she found that "urine-like odour" coming from her water bottle and when she checked her bag, she found a slip with "I love you" written on it.

Sharma said the police visited the school to speak to the principal about the case on Monday. "During this, the villagers created a ruckus. They locked the school door." "The villagers also started raising slogans and barged into the locality of the particular community and pelted stones. Some stones were also thrown from the other side," the officer said.

He said the police used "mild force" to maintain law and order. "Nine people have been detained in this regard. At present, there is peace in the area," he said.

Mandal SHO Mukesh Verma said that a case has been registered against the accused boys. Stone pelting had occurred in the village but the situation is under control now, he added.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and have started the investigation.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore condemned the incident by calling it a shameful incident. "There is no place for such an act in a civilised society. I strongly condemn this incident," Rathore tweeted.

He said that angry people clashed with each other as police did not take timely and proper action in the matter. He also said police targeted "selected people" during the lathi-charge to contain the stone pelting. "This incident reflects the appeasement politics of the Congress government," he added.

