Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle live updates: 15 new ministers include 5 from Sachin Pilot faction

12 new faces will be added to CM Ashok Gehlot's goverment as part of the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle.

The oath ceremony of 15 new ministers has begun in Rajasthan. Fifteen new ministers include 12 new faces as part of the Rajasthan government cabinet reshuffle at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur on Sunday, November 21.

On the cabinet reshuffle, CM Ashok Gehlot said, “The contribution to the governance of those who could not be inducted in the Cabinet is no less than those who have been made ministers today.”

The reshuffle brings 12 new faces to the Rajasthan cabinet. Five of them come from the Sachin Pilot faction. The new appointments include 11 Cabinet Ministers and 4 Ministers of State (MoS). This is the first cabinet reshuffle of the Gehlot government since coming to power in December 2018.

Three MoS - Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav and Tikaram Jully - have been upgraded to the Cabinet rank. There are two Cabinet reappointments, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, who were removed from the Cabinet in 2020 after they rebelled.

Other Cabinet ministers include, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Govindram Meghwal, Hemaram Choudhary, Shakuntla Rawat, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat.

The four new ministers of state are Brijendra Singh Ola, Murari Lal Meena, Rajendra Gudha and Zahida Khan.