Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle live updates: 15 new ministers include 5 from Sachin Pilot faction

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone (2) gets Rs 12,000 off, details here

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan 'superficial': 'Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…'

This star kid will reportedly debut opposite Ram Charan soon, and it's not Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Date, history, importance and significance

Meet Sanjay Dutt, DU alumnus, who heads Ratan Tata's real estate company as MD, CEO

EP 4: Steve Smith | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC 2023

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone (2) gets Rs 12,000 off, details here

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan 'superficial': 'Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…'

75 days challenge rules: Benefits, diet and exercises

10 Mughal princesses who redefined beauty

Vitamin D: Tips to improve your Vitamin D deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

EP 4: Steve Smith | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC 2023

Exclusive: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

Watch: PM Narendra Modi interacts with wrestler and social media influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan 'superficial': 'Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…'

This star kid will reportedly debut opposite Ram Charan soon, and it's not Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor

Content creators Ruhee Dosani, others face mysterious disruptions that are somehow linked to Kangana Ranaut's Tejas

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle live updates: 15 new ministers include 5 from Sachin Pilot faction

12 new faces will be added to CM Ashok Gehlot's goverment as part of the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2021, 05:23 PM IST

The oath ceremony of 15 new ministers has begun in Rajasthan. Fifteen new ministers include 12 new faces as part of the Rajasthan government cabinet reshuffle at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur on Sunday, November 21.

On the cabinet reshuffle, CM Ashok Gehlot said, “The contribution to the governance of those who could not be inducted in the Cabinet is no less than those who have been made ministers today.”

The reshuffle brings 12 new faces to the Rajasthan cabinet. Five of them come from the Sachin Pilot faction. The new appointments include 11 Cabinet Ministers and 4 Ministers of State (MoS). This is the first cabinet reshuffle of the Gehlot government since coming to power in December 2018.

 

 

Three MoS - Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav and Tikaram Jully - have been upgraded to the Cabinet rank. There are two Cabinet reappointments, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, who were removed from the Cabinet in 2020 after they rebelled.

Other Cabinet ministers include, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Govindram Meghwal, Hemaram Choudhary, Shakuntla Rawat, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat.

The four new ministers of state are Brijendra Singh Ola, Murari Lal Meena, Rajendra Gudha and Zahida Khan.

