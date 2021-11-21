Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 new ministers to take oath today, Sachin Pilot faction gets 5 berths

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is all set to reshuffle his cabinet after he handed over the resignations of three of his ministers to Governor Kalraj Mishra after holding a council meeting at his residence last night. The governor had accepted all three resignations of Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma.

According to media reports, Ashok Gehlot is likely to include fifteen new faces in his cabinet on Sunday, out of which four are likely to be junior ministers and a BSP MLA.

Carefully choosing his battles, Ashok Gehlot's cabinet reshuffle will see more faces from the Scheduled Caste category and will also see some ministers from the Sachin Pilot camp as well.

New ministers likely to take the oath are Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Barwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.

Jahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Durha and Muralilal Meena will be among those who will take oath as the new ministers of the state.

The reshuffle has come ahead of the demand to accommodate supporters of Gehlot who had revolted against the chief minister last year.