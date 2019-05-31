Rajasthan board class 10 result not being declared today, new date to be announced soon

Rajasthan Board class 10 result 2019: Students who are expecting it today will have to wait for some time as the board has confirmed that the results will not be declared today. The exact date of the result will be announced soon.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 10 results were initially being expected to be declared today, however, the board confirmed that the results will not be released today.

Once the confirmed date is announced, students can check it on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

More than 11 lakh students had attempted class 10 exams in 2019.

How to check Rajasthan board class 10 online

Step 1: Log on to official website rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for 'RBSE 10th Result 2019' or class 10 result

Step 3: Click on the link and fill in all the details including roll numbers, date of birth and other information

Step 4: Click on submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can download the result, take a print or email for further reference.

How to get Rajasthan Board class 10 results via SMS

Students who don't have internet access can get the result via SMS, here's how:

Type: RESULTRAJ10A<Roll number> and send it to 56263

Check your class 10 board result via app:

There are several mobile apps using which students can check their class 10 board result. Students have to search application at Google play store and will have to pre-register their roll numbers.

When the results are announced, students can check their result.