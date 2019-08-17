Headlines

India

Rajasthan: Blind father of Dalit mob lynching victim commits suicide over inaction

Harish Jatav was brutally beaten by a mob after his bike hit a woman on July 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 04:31 PM IST

A blind Dalit man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Alwar's Bhiwadi on Thursday night after police failed to take action against the accused who killed his son last month.

The deceased was identified as Rattiram Jatav while his son was identified as Harish Jatav.

Rattiram committed suicide allegedly after receiving threat calls from the accused.

Another son of deceased Rattiram, Dinesh Jatav told ANI that his brother was brutally beaten by a mob after his bike hit a woman in Phalsa village on July 17. Later, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital where he died during the treatment.

"My father kept pleading with the police for justice but they did not pay heed to his request. If the police had taken action against the accused in my brother's murder case then my father would have been with us today. He had consumed poison as he was not served justice," Dinesh said.

Alwar Superintendent of police said Rattiram was brought dead to the hospital and an investigation is underway.

Ratiram's body has been kept by the police in the mortuary of the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. A post-mortem will be conducted as his family has requested for it.

Soon after receiving information about Rattiram's suicide, Assitant Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Vishnoi reached the hospital to investigate the case.

It is to note that an FIR under Section 302 was registered in Harish Jatav's murder case and the district administration gave a compensation of Rs 4,12,000 to his family. 

