Rajasthan: BJP to launch 'rath yatra' to counter Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra | Photo: File (Image for representation)

To oppose Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Bharatiya Janta Party will conduct a "rath yatra" in Rajasthan. In an effort to highlight the purported failures of the current state government, Rath Yatra will be launched.

From November 17 to December 17, 200 individual "raths," or air-conditioned buses transformed into chariots, will be sent to each of the state's 200 constituencies. For seven to ten days, these raths will be taken outside. The BJP will cover all 52,000 polling places and its 1,100 mandals during this time.

Party district presidents, current MLAs, former BJP candidates, office bearers, and members of various fronts are just a few of the people who will be present in each Assembly district. According to BJP workers, the big project would emerge as a powerful factor for the party since it would infuse its members with confidence and motivation.

READ | Centre to Delhi HC: 'Vande Mataram, Jana Man Gan equal, citizens must show equal respect to both'

"We have started preparations for it. Any MLA, former candidate or district president can call any senior politician in a particular area if he wants to be called in the Rath Yatra," they added. Additionally, there will be seats, a microphone, and decorations for around 10 people. Pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posters promoting Central government initiatives, and BJP policies will be featured on every chariot.

The chariots will halt at various locations, and there will be brief gatherings held there to inform the public about the state's Congress government's flaws, declining law and order, and unemployment. Additionally, a fixed route chart is being created. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, meanwhile, will enter Rajasthan on December 6 from the Jhalawar area and proceed into Haryana via Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, and Alwar.

READ | Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Congress releases its manifesto, promises free power and employment to youth

(With inputs from IANS)