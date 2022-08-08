Rajasthan: BJP slams Ashok Gehlot government after party MP alleges attack by mining mafia

Shocking claims of attack by the mining mafia by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP have kicked up new controversy in Rajasthan. Following BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli’s allegations, her party slammed the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over law and order.

“I saw about 150 trucks that were overloaded. I tried to stop them but they fled. They thought I was in the car & thus they pelted stones, break my car. I could have been killed. This is an attack on me but I won't be scared,” the MP had been quoted as saying by ANI.

Saying that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state, the BJP also alleged that elements like the Popular Front of India (PFI) were being patronised by CM Gehlot.

"The rise of elements like PFI in Rajasthan has the blessings of the chief minister," said BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore.

He further said that Rajasthan had earned a dubious distinction under the rule of Congress, becoming the state with the country’s highest number of rape cases. Union Minister Arjun Meghwal said that the mining mafia was ruling the state.

"There is lawlessness in Rajasthan, the mining mafia is ruling the state. They had the guts to attack our sitting MP Ranjeeta Koli. This is not the first, but the fourth such attack on her. Law and order situation in Rajasthan is deteriorating. Crimes against Dalits and women are on the rise," said Meghwal.

A zero hour notice has been moved in Lok Sabha by Dausa MP Jaskaur Meena over the alleged attack on Koli.

"Our MP Ranjeeta Koli, a Dalit girl, was elected to power. They cannot swallow this. Rajasthan cannot stop crime against women and the chief minister gives statements in favour of criminals. Our MP`s life is in threat. I have given zero hour notice and will take up this matter in the House," said BJP MP Meena.

On Monday, Koli started a sit-in protest in Bharatpur against illegal mining in the state. She alleged an attack on her car by the mining mafia on Sunday in an attempt to kill her.

(With inputs from ANI)