Rajasthan BJP leaders visit Kota hospital after death of 10 newborns in 48 hours

After the shocking and tragic incidents of deaths of as many as ten infants at a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district in 48 hours, a BJP state leaders' delegation reached JK Lon Hospital there to interact with senior doctors, and ascertain the reason behind the death of the newborns.

The state BJP leaders attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government for the tragedy, asking it to take immediate action on the issue.

Meanwhile, speaking about the incident, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "This year has least deaths in the last 6 years. Death of even one child is unfortunate. But there have been 1300 - 1500 deaths in a year in the past. This year, the figure is 900. There are daily few deaths in every hospital in the state and country, nothing new in this. Action is being taken.''

The incident in question took place over December 23-24 at the JK Lone Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, where the infants were admitted in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Of the ten infants who saw the most unfortunate and untimely death, four were aged 1-4 days, three were aged between one-and-a-half to five months, and the rest two infants were aged nine months and one year, respectively. Six of them died on December 23, while the rest four passed away on December 24. The causes of their death are still unknown.

To ascertain the causes of death, a three-member committee constituted by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has reached Kota, informed the hospital administration, adding that the matter is being pursued on an immediate basis as even the media reported the incident late on Thursday night.

Kota MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his concern regarding the incident and said that the Rajasthan government should take immediate action in this matter. "The untimely death of 10 newborns in 48 hours in the JK Lone Maternal and Child Hospital of Kota, my parliamentary constituency, is a matter of concern. Rajasthan government should take immediate action in this matter with sensitivity," Om Birla said.

The Head of the Department of Pediatrics has asked for the record for the last ten days. The cause of death will be known only after an investigation. Speaking to Zee News over the telephone, Head of Department of Pediatrics, Dr. Amritlal Bairava, said, "I too have received information and have ordered for the record of the last ten days. It will be investigated. He said that this hospital is a referral centre. Serious children come directly from private hospitals and nursing homes in the city. Here 1 to 3 children die daily. Among them, there are deaths of newborns. According to the National NICU records, we accept up to 20%, while ours remain 10 to 15%.

If there is more than this, there is a serious matter. Review and death audits are also done every month. It reveals the causes of death. It is reported online and is monitored even at the government levels."