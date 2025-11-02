Rajasthan: At least 18 dead after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in Jodhpur, here's what we know so far

Jodhpur accident: At least 18 dead and three injured after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in the Matoda area of Phalodi in Rajastha's Jodhpur.

Jodhpur accident: At least 18 dead and three injured after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in the Matoda area of Phalodi in Rajastha's Jodhpur. All the deceased were residents of Sursagar in Jodhpur.