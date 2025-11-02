FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rajasthan: At least 18 dead after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in Jodhpur, here's what we know so far

Jodhpur accident: At least 18 dead and three injured after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in the Matoda area of Phalodi in Rajastha's Jodhpur.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 08:46 PM IST

Jodhpur accident: At least 18 dead and three injured after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in the Matoda area of Phalodi in Rajastha's Jodhpur.  All the deceased were residents of Sursagar in Jodhpur.

CM bhajanla on X, expressed sorrow and wrote, 'The loss of lives in the road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. I pray to the Lord to grant peace to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
