Rajasthan: At least 18 dead after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in Jodhpur, here's what we know so far

Rajasthan: At least 15 dead after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in Jodhpur, here's what we know so far
Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by three men
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and other teams
Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartfelt apology: 'Have been advised by...'
Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma misses out on dream century in IND-W vs SA-W final, but wins hearts with fiery knock
PM Modi congratulates ISRO after 'heaviest' CMS-03 satellite's successful lift off aboard 'bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket, says, 'Makes us proud...'
Is Sara Tendulkar unlucky for Shubman Gill? Netizens react to batter's performance in 3rd T20I against Australia
Suhana Khan gives personal touch to Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday with ‘King and King’s Princess’ wish
CEC Gyanesh Kumar issues BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder: 'Zero tolerance towards...'
Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos of a US President...'
INDIA
Jodhpur accident: At least 18 dead and three injured after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in the Matoda area of Phalodi in Rajastha's Jodhpur.
Jodhpur accident: At least 18 dead and three injured after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in the Matoda area of Phalodi in Rajastha's Jodhpur. All the deceased were residents of Sursagar in Jodhpur.
CM bhajanla on X, expressed sorrow and wrote, 'The loss of lives in the road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. I pray to the Lord to grant peace to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured.'