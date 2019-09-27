Rajasthan: At least 13 killed, dozens injured in bus accident in Jodhpur

The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Balesar.

At least 13 people were killed and a dozen others injured in a road accident near the Dhadhaniya police station area in Balesar Tehsil in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, where a bus travelling on the National Highway (NH) 125 collided against a Mahindra Bolero car.

The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Balesar. Eight of them have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

The police reached the spot promptly. Initial probes suggested that among the dead are seven men, five women and a child. The collision is severe and could lead to a mounting death toll, the police said.

For now, the police, however, is making a list of the names of the deceased and injured.

Further details are awaited.