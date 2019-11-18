Rajasthan: At least 10 dead, more than 20 injured in a bus-truck collision in Bikaner district

At least 10 people have died in a bus and truck collision in Rajasthan.

At least 10 people have died and more than 20 have been injured after a bus and truck collided on National Highway 11 near Dungargarh area in Bikaner district, Rajasthan on Monday.

All the concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Going by the images of the incident, it seems that it was a major accident as 10 people lost their lives.

(More details awaited...)