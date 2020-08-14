Rajasthan Assembly session begins today, 'Reunited' Congress to move confidence motion

After months of infighting within the Congress party in Rajasthan, the party is ready to prove their majority as the assembly session is all set to commence in the state with the BJP all set to bring a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

If the Rajasthan proves its majority, it can not be challenged for the next six months.

With the return of pilot and other 18 dissident MLAs back to the party, the top brass of Congress leadership has expressed confidence in winning the trust vote.

Gehlot held a meeting of Congress Legislature Party yesterday which was attended by Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion had caused a crisis in the Congress government in the state.

The chief minister said after the meeting that the party will bring a vote of confidence in the Rajasthan assembly.

"We could have proved our majority even without these 19 MLAs (Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs who were supporting him) but it would not have given us happiness. We will bring a vote of confidence," Gehlot said.

"Now the Congress family is united. We will fight against BJP`s bad politics. The Congress party will stand united in Vidhan Sabha tomorrow," he said.

Reportedly, the leaders who attended the meeting asked the Pilot camp who initiated the open rebellion to "forget what has happened".

The party had earlier revoked the suspension of its two MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh. The two, who were in Pilot camp, were suspended from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement to topple the Congress government.

BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said yesterday that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia also said there are a lot of differences in the government.

Gehlot has said that whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month "needs to be forgiven and forgotten" in the interest of the country, state, people and democracy.

Last month, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.