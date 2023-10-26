Rajasthan Assembly Polls: Congress releases third list of 19 candidates

Congress released its third list of 19 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections, taking to 95 the total number of nominees declared by the party so far.

The Congress on Thursday released its third list of 19 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections, taking to 95 the total number of nominees declared by the party so far.

The party has fielded Shoba Rani Kushwah from Dholpur, Rajendra Prateek from Sikar, Wajib Ali from Nagar, Harish Chandra Meena from Deoli-Uniara, Heera lal Darangi from Jhalod (ST) and Lakhan Singh Meena from Karauli, among others, according to the third list declared by the party.

The Congress on Sunday released its second list of 43 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections. The first list of 33 candidates was released on Saturday.

The result of the polls will be declared on December 3. The Congress is seeking to retain power on the strength of its work over the past five years and the welfare schemes announced by the Ashok Gehlot government.

