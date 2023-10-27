Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

India

Rajasthan assembly polls 2023: CM Gehlot offers five more guarantees ahead of upcoming elections

These five guarantees are in addition to two earlier promises made by Ashok Gehlot during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit. The previous two guarantees included Rs 10,000 every year to the female head of the family and domestic gas cylinders to 1.4 crore families for Rs 500.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, during a press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur announced five more guarantees for the people of Rajasthan ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on November 25. The five promises by the Rajasthan CM included free laptops and tablets to students in the first year of college, insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh for loss due to natural disasters, a law for old pension schemes for government employees, purchase of cow dung at Rs 2 per kg and English medium education to all the students.

These five guarantees are in addition to two earlier promises made by Ashok Gehlot during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit. The previous two guarantees included Rs 10,000 every year to the female head of the family and domestic gas cylinders to 1.4 crore families for Rs 500.

The Rajasthan CM, during the press conference, further said that said Congress at present has become the equivalent of trust in Rajasthan but agencies like the Enforcement Directorate have lost all their credibility. "At present, Congress is the synonym for trust in Rajasthan. Congress chief (of Rajasthan) has done so much advertisement of the government's policies, programs, and decisions, however, ED reached his house as he was targetted for criticising the government (BJP)," said Gehlot.

He further said, "ED also learnt a lesson. It is an unfortunate thing that CM (Bhupesh Baghel) had to say that ED is roaming more than the dogs around the country." On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the properties of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and the party's candidate for the Mahua Assembly seat as part of a money laundering inquiry into an alleged examination paper leak case in the poll-bound state.

The premises of Dotasra, a former Minister for School Education, in Sikar and Jaipur, apart from party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others were searched. 

