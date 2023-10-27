Rajasthan assembly polls 2023: CM Gehlot offers five more guarantees ahead of upcoming elections

These five guarantees are in addition to two earlier promises made by Ashok Gehlot during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit. The previous two guarantees included Rs 10,000 every year to the female head of the family and domestic gas cylinders to 1.4 crore families for Rs 500.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, during a press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur announced five more guarantees for the people of Rajasthan ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on November 25. The five promises by the Rajasthan CM included free laptops and tablets to students in the first year of college, insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh for loss due to natural disasters, a law for old pension schemes for government employees, purchase of cow dung at Rs 2 per kg and English medium education to all the students.

The Rajasthan CM, during the press conference, further said that said Congress at present has become the equivalent of trust in Rajasthan but agencies like the Enforcement Directorate have lost all their credibility. "At present, Congress is the synonym for trust in Rajasthan. Congress chief (of Rajasthan) has done so much advertisement of the government's policies, programs, and decisions, however, ED reached his house as he was targetted for criticising the government (BJP)," said Gehlot.

He further said, "ED also learnt a lesson. It is an unfortunate thing that CM (Bhupesh Baghel) had to say that ED is roaming more than the dogs around the country." On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the properties of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and the party's candidate for the Mahua Assembly seat as part of a money laundering inquiry into an alleged examination paper leak case in the poll-bound state.

The premises of Dotasra, a former Minister for School Education, in Sikar and Jaipur, apart from party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others were searched.