Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Polling begins across 199 constituencies

The Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 is scheduled for November 25 (today) and voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm across 199 out of the total 200 seats. Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing away of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan, Praveen Gupta, said on Friday that over 3 lakh people exercised their franchise via postal ballot ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan on November 25.

As many as 51,890 polling stations have been set up, out of which 12,500 booths are marked sensitive, the CEO told ANI.

Speaking about the polling day preparations, Praveen Gupta said, "Polling will start at 7 am. As many as 51,890 polling stations are set up. About 12,500 polling booths are sensitive so they are enabled with webcasting. The live feed will be monitored by the District, State and Booth level officers. Arrangements of CAPF and videography have also been made at sensitive booths so that people can vote fearlessly."

Gupta said that over 1 lakh police personnel have also been deployed at booths as part of smooth operations at all booths.

He further said that facilities for differently abled persons have also been made.

"About 6,800 section officers have been deployed apart from the Area Magistrates. Also, home voting facilities have been arranged for those who cannot come to the booths. Over three lakh people have already cast their votes via postal ballot. Wheelchairs and free transportation have been arranged for differently-abled persons at all polling booths," he added.

The high-voltage election campaigning wrapped up in Rajasthan on Thursday.