Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress workers protest against some sitting MLAs, CM Ashok Gehlot says…

The protesting workers outside Congress Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 war room in Jaipur raised slogans urging that the party not givoutsie tickets to some MLAs for the November 25 polls.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Ruling Congress’ workers from some constituencies in Rajasthan are demanding that the party avoid giving tickets to some sitting MLAs for the upcoming assembly polls. With polling dates out, Congress’ Rajasthan state election committee conducted discussions on names of probable candidates at the party’s war room in Jaipur. Meanwhile, party workers from different  constituencies held demonstrations against some sitting MLAs outside, according to a PTI report.

The protesting workers raised slogans urging that the party not give tickets to some MLAs for the November 25 polls. Congress workers from Kaman, Sawai Madhopur, Kishanpole and Sardarshahar seats staged protests near the war room as the meeting got underway with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also in attendance. Thie sitting MLAs facing rejection from certain of their constituency workers are Zahida Khan from Kaman, Danish Abrar from Sawai Madhopur, Amin Kagzi from Kishanpole (Jaipur) and Anil Sharma from Sardarshahar (Churu).

PTI quoted a Congress worker from Sawai Madhopur constituency claiming that Abror had neglected party workers for five years who had to “wait for hours to meet him”. He also said that Abror would face defeat” if Congress gives him a ticket. Another worker, from Kaman, claimed there was a lot of resentment against Zahida Khan.

Speaking on the demonstrations, CM Gehlot said that there could also be a conspiracy, also asserting it was not rare for adverse comments against an MP or an MLA during election season.

“Such comments may be true or false. There could also be a conspiracy. So, this goes on. Ultimately, the party high command will take appropriate decisions and the winnable candidate will be given a ticket and that will be accepted by all of us,” PTI quoted Gehlot as saying.

Congress’ Rajasthan election committee head and state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, “Congress workers have been expressing their views for a long time. If anyone expresses his views, we will listen to him, and whatever is appropriate, it will be conveyed to the screening committee.”

 

 

(Inputs from PTI)

