Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress releases seventh list of candidates for polls for November 25

The last date for filing nominations is November 6.

ANI

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

The Congress party released its seventh list of 21 candidates for Rajasthan which goes to the polls on November 25. The list was released following a meeting of the Central Election Committee of the party on Sunday evening.

The last date for filing nominations is November 6. The party has fielded Bhagvvan Ram from Udaipurwati, Manisha Gurjar from Khetri, Jagdish Danodia from Dhod, Abhishek Choudhary from Jhotwara, Ved Prakash Solanki from Chaksu, Zahida Khan from Kaman, Prashant Singh Parmar from Bari, Ghanshyam Mehar from Todabhim, Mahendra Singh Ralawata from Ajmer North, and Harendra Mirdha from Nagaur.

Tejpal Mirdha will contest from Khinwsar, Hari Shankar Mewara from Sumerpur, Malini Sona Ram Choudhary from Gudha, Surendra Singh Jadavvat from Chittorgarh, Narendra Kumar Raigar from Shahpura, Chetan Patel from Pipalda, Shanti Dharivval from Kota North, Rakhi Gautam from Kota South, Mahendra Rajoria from Ramganj Mandi, Nirmala Saharia from Saharia, and Ram Lal Chouhan from Jhalrapatan.

The list was approved by the party general secretary, KC Venugopal. The Congress has not announced any candidate for the Bharatpur seat as it has left for its alliance partner, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. 

Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. The state has a long tradition of changing governments every five years and the Congress is hoping to buck the trend this time.

Ashok Gehlot has announced several welfare schemes in the run-up to the polls and the party is projecting "a picture of unity."Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 5 along with four other state assembly elections.

