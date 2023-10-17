Headlines

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress cautious about releasing list of candidates after BJP's rebellion

The Congress is also very cautious after the level of rebellion witnessed in the so-called disciplined BJP after the announcement of its first list of 41 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023.

Ravindra Singh Sheoran

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Amid rumours that the Congress is set to replace approximately 40 percent of its candidates in the upcoming state assembly elections of Rajasthan, the state’s electorate is still waiting for the first list of the grand old party. The Congress is also very cautious after the level of rebellion witnessed in the so-called disciplined BJP after the announcement of its first list of only 41 candidates.

Both the main political parties of are high alert this time. The Congress seems optimistic of changing the trend of incumbent governments losing since 1998 in Rajasthan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart leader and former vice president of India Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was the last Chief Minister who was able to lead his party to power in two successive elections. This time, the CM Ashok Gahlot and the state PCC president Govind Dotasara both are claiming that the welfare schemes of the government and unity of the Congress will ensure the party retains power.

Despite this confidence and multiple meetings, the Congress is still not ready with its first list of candidates for the desert state. On the other hand, the first lists of Congress candidates for Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are already out. There are rumours that Sachin Pilot is pressing hard to secure tickets for all his loyalists. Insider sources in Congress are saying that the Pilot faction may not lose many of its sitting MLAs as this was part of the deal struck between Gehlot and his former deputy CM in the presence of the central leadership in New Delhi.

The Congress’s Central Election Committee is meeting to decide the first list of candidates for Rajasthan on October 18. The party, so far, has not announced any alliance unlike last assembly election when two seats were given to Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Only one percent vote share difference separated the Congress and the BJP in the last Rajasthan assembly elections. To cover up that gap, the BJP has already fielded seven of its sitting MPs in the first list with more MPs expected to be named in subsequent lists.

The Congress has mocked the BJP’s strategy field sitting MPs in the assembly election. calling them failed Parliamentarians. The Congress is also banking on the sidelining of former CM Vasundhra Raje to cause a significant dent in the BJP’s electoral performance while Congress poses a united face under the leadership of Gehlot on the other side. 

Although it’s quite evident that the morale of the Congress party is very high after the electoral victories in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, the party isn’t seeming confident and unanimous over the candidates it will field in the upcoming November 25 polls in Rajasthan.

